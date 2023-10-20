Per Mark Masters of TSN, Bertuzzi (undisclosed) could be missing from the Toronto lineup Saturday when they face the Lightning.

Bertuzzi played injured Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Panthers. The winger has one goal in four games with Toronto this season. The Maple Leafs recalled Pontus Holmberg in the event that Bertuzzi is unable to go Saturday. Consider Bertuzzi day-to-day at this time.