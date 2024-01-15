Bertuzzi posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Bertuzzi was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team -- he now has three points over two games versus Detroit this season. The winger hasn't scored in nine games, but he has five assists in that span. For the season, he's at 19 points, 83 shots on net, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 41 appearances.