Betuzzi had three assists Saturday in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh.

It's been a long season for Bertuzzi, who has struggled offensively in Toronto. The points were his first in nine games. Bertuzzi has five goals, seven assists, 59 shots and 28 hits in 28 games this season. He hasn't been able to offer much fantasy value despite playing regularly as a top-six forward for the Maple Leafs, but games like this are a good reminder that he is capable of contributing much more.