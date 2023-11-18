Bertuzzi scored a goal on a team-high seven shots on net and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

He also supplied two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. With the Maple Leafs down 2-0 early in the third period, the 28-year-old winger got the comeback started by tapping home a slick feed from William Nylander. In fact, the line of Nylander, Bertuzzi and John Tavares accounted for all three Toronto goals and eight points in total. Bertuzzi has produced back-to-back multi-point performances, and after a sluggish start to his tenure in blue and white he's got three goals and seven points in his last 11 games.