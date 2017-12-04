Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Dealing with illness

Bozak (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Calgary, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Bozak already sat out Saturday's loss to Vancouver with the illness and was absent from Monday's practice. With the Leafs having another whole day before their next game, there's certainly enough time for Bozak to receive a clean bill of health ahead of puck drop. However, if Bozak remains on the shelf, William Nylander will try his hand at center.