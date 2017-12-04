Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Dealing with illness
Bozak (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Calgary, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Bozak already sat out Saturday's loss to Vancouver with the illness and was absent from Monday's practice. With the Leafs having another whole day before their next game, there's certainly enough time for Bozak to receive a clean bill of health ahead of puck drop. However, if Bozak remains on the shelf, William Nylander will try his hand at center.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Four points in last 12 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Two goals after demotion•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: In coach's doghouse•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Three points in first two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Wins Game 3 with power-play tally in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Records multi-point effort in Saturday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...