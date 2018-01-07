Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Delivers in clutch Saturday

Bozak scored the game-tying goal and netted the shootout winner Saturday against the Canucks.

Bozak had gone four games without recording a point, so Saturday's breakthrough comes at a much-needed time. The third-line center has netted eight goals and 21 points through 42 contests, making him a solid depth scorer for the Maple Leafs. He does see some power-play time, but Bozak goes through lengthy scoring droughts and is now overshadowed by the young guns in Toronto, so know what you're getting.

