Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Good to go Wednesday
Bozak (illness) confirmed that he'll play Wednesday against Calgary, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
The veteran pivot missed Saturday's loss to Vancouver and hadn't returned to the ice until Wednesday's morning skate. Bozak will fill his normal role as the team's third-line center, where he'll be flanked by James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner. After recording a career-best 55 points a season ago, Bozak has only 11 points in 27 games this campaign. Much of this drop in production can be attributed to Bozak's decline in power-play scoring, dropping from 0.23 points per game in 2016-17 to 0.15 this season.
