Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: In coach's doghouse
Bozak was benched for the third period of Monday's game in San Jose and could see himself relegated to the press box after a bad start to the season, reports the Toronto Star.
He's minus-9, which ties him with Mitch Marner for the team's worst. But Bozak's possession numbers are truly horrific this year. He's never been stellar in advanced stats, but this year's 46.31 Corsi-for in 5-on-5 situations and 43.72 Fenwick are abysmal. Patrick Marleau took over for Bozak between Marner and James Van Riemsdyk. This may just be a big speed bump in the center's career, but you need to have him stapled to your bench, too.
