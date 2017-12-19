Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches four points in win

Bozak registered a goal and three assists during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.

The four-point showing improves Bozak to seven goals and 11 assists for the campaign, which is a considerable downtick in production following last year's 55-point season. Additionally, with Bozak more of a supporting piece when Auston Matthews (upper body) and Nazem Kadri are both in the lineup, it's not out of the question to expect the 31-year-old veteran to continue posting modest offensive numbers moving forward.