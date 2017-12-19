Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches four points in win
Bozak registered a goal and three assists during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.
The four-point showing improves Bozak to seven goals and 11 assists for the campaign, which is a considerable downtick in production following last year's 55-point season. Additionally, with Bozak more of a supporting piece when Auston Matthews (upper body) and Nazem Kadri are both in the lineup, it's not out of the question to expect the 31-year-old veteran to continue posting modest offensive numbers moving forward.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Records three-point night in Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Four points in last 12 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Two goals after demotion•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: In coach's doghouse•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...