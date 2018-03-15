Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches two assists in Wednesday's SO win
Bozak picked up two assists while adding two shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Stars.
The veteran center now has three points, all helpers, in his last two games. It's been a mostly disappointing season for Bozak, who has just 10 goals and 36 points in 69 games while primarily toiling on the third line, but he could be due for a bit of puck luck down the stretch -- he's shooting a career-low 8.1 percent this season, four points lower than his previous floor.
