Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches two assists

Bozak picked up a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's win over Nashville.

Bozak has been producing well of late, managing a goal and seven points in his last six games. The third-line center is now sitting on 11 goals and 38 points in 72 games on the season. He's been inconsistent, but Bozak's recent hot stretch makes him worth starting in the majority of deep leagues.