Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Posts multi-point game versus Bruins
Bozak made the most of his minutes, scoring a goal and a power-play assist during a 4-3 victory over the Bruins on Saturday. The Bruins still lead the series 3-2.
The 31-year-old played just over 11 minutes, including 31 seconds on the man advantage, and yet, he posted his first multi-point game in nearly a month (March 22). Owners have to love that efficiency, but don't count on his minutes remaining that low. Bozak was averaging 16:26 per game in the first round prior to Game 5, so he very well could be back north of the 16-minute mark on Monday in Game 6. Bozak has two goals and four points in the series.
