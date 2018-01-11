Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Provides two assists in loss
Bozak had a pair of assists in a 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
On a team like Toronto, scoring will frequently get spread around, and Wednesday was Bozak's turn to step up. He's now contributed four points (one goal, three assists) in the past three games, but before that, he'd failed to score in five of his past six contests. Given the volatility of chances with the Leafs' offense, he's best as a depth player in season-long leagues and a solid daily option while his surge is in progress.
