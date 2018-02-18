Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Snaps 16-game goal drought with snipe

Bozak scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

The goal snapped a 16-game drought for the much-maligned pivot. Bozak's fantasy value is in free-fall this year and with his 32nd birthday quickly approaching, it's not about to come back.

