Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Three points in first two games
Bozak has picked up points in both of the Leafs first two games. He has a goal and two assists.
At 31, Bozak is one of the team's elders. His game is steady, but diminishing. Monitor his output and if he continues to deliver points this week and next, you need to see if you can lever that value into a trade, especially in keeper formats. Don't get stuck hanging on too long.
