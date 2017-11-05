Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Two goals after demotion

Bozak scored twice in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.

Bozak responded well to his demotion to the fourth line -- he even finished plus-3. But the reality is simple. Bozak is way too good to be on the fourth line, so he just overmatches his fourth-line opponents. He should slide back up the lineup soon, but he needs to prove he can improve his play on his side of the puck to stay on a scoring line.