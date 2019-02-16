Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Back at it Saturday
Ennis (ankle) will return to action against the Coyotes on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Ennis was activated from injured reserve ahead of last Saturday's game against the Canadiens, but the Leafs opted to keep him out for three more games post-activation. Look for the veteran winger to handle bottom-six minutes upon his return.
