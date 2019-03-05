Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Collects first career hat trick
Ennis scored half of Toronto's goals in a 6-2 win over the Flames on Monday.
Ennis' first career hat trick helped the Maple Leafs secure a road win against a tough Calgary team. Ennis now has 12 goals and 17 points in 40 appearances this year, while occupying a bottom-six position for Toronto. He hasn't exceeded 25 points since earning 46 in 2014-15 with the Sabres, but he had his best skills on display Monday.
