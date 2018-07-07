Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Eager for fresh start in Toronto
Ennis is excited for a clean slate after signing a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday, the Toronto Sun reports.
Ennis appears to be the same guy off the ice as he is on it -- we're talking about a determined, self-aware energy winger. "There is definitely frustration over the last couple of years," Ennis said. "I have a chip on my shoulder and I want to prove a lot of people wrong. I think it builds character. It was refreshing to talk to Toronto and get a clean and clear outlook on things." Last year, he compiled eight goals and 14 assists over 73 games and 11:58 of average ice time with the Wild, but Ennis' hasn't provided the type of return that one would expect from a former first-round draft pick. Taken 26th overall by the Sabres in 2008, he's been operating at a 0.563 points-per-game pace.
