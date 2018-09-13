Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Has chance to play with Matthews
Ennis will step in first to replace William Nylander (contract) on Austin Matthews' line in training camp, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
While restricted free agent William Nylander stays away from training camp in pursuit of a new contract, Leafs' General Manager Kyle Dubas acknowledged that Ennis will get the initial opportunity to play on Matthews' wing. While Ennis has seen his playing time go down each of the past three seasons, a prolonged absence from Nylander would present a great opportunity for the 28-year-old in his first year as a Leaf.
