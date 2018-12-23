Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Leaves in second period
Ennis won't return to Saturday's game versus the Rangers due to an ankle injury, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Ennis is stuck on the fourth line but has logged consistent power-play minutes recently. If Ennis is unable to shake his injury before Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, the Maple Leafs will either need to recall a forward from AHL Toronto or they'll run seven defensemen.
