Ennis has three goals and two assists in 21 games this season.

He's sitting in the lower six and his skill set is top-six. That's a tough haul for this little spark plug. Ennis will find it hard to crack a scoring spot with the Leafs, but needs to find a way to produce to earn his next contract somewhere else. Unfortunately, his fantasy value is slim-to-nil right now.

