Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Needs to move up to prove value
Ennis has three goals and two assists in 21 games this season.
He's sitting in the lower six and his skill set is top-six. That's a tough haul for this little spark plug. Ennis will find it hard to crack a scoring spot with the Leafs, but needs to find a way to produce to earn his next contract somewhere else. Unfortunately, his fantasy value is slim-to-nil right now.
