Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Not quite ready
Ennis (ankle) skated for the first time Monday, but won't be in the lineup against the Ducks, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Ennis -- who will miss his 16th game due to his ankle injury -- was providing some quality depth scoring prior to getting hurt, as he notched six points in his previous 12 contests. Once given the all-clear, the winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role while Par Lindholm or Frederik Gauthier gets bumped from the lineup.
