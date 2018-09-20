Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Notches pair of goals

Ennis scored twice in a 4-1 preseason victory over the Senators on Wednesday.

Reports surfaced last week that the 28-year-old would receive a chance to play alongside Auston Matthews, and Ennis took full advantage of that opportunity Wednesday. Seconds after a Matthews faceoff victory, Ennis grabbed the puck and cashed in his first goal. Ennis added an empty netter with under 20 seconds left. His playing time with Matthews remains contingent upon William Nylander remaining unsigned, but should the contract negotiations last into the regular season, Ennis will see a major boost in fantasy value.