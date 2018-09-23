Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Offensive skills emerging
Ennis picked up another assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Buffalo.
He continues to skate with Auston Matthews and Ennis' natural offensive abilities are starting to shine. This line combination won't continue once William Nylander signs his new contract. But Ennis should deliver value on the third line.
