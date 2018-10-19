Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Plays less than 10 minutes in loss
Ennis finished Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins with 8:57 of ice time.
The 29-year-old has recorded one assist in six games so far this season and has yet to emerge offensively as a member of the Maple Leafs. After back-to-back 20-goal seasons, Ennis has gone three-straight years without tallying double-digits goals. Seemingly past his point-producing prime, Ennis should only be considered in deeper formats.
