Ennis scored two goals on four shots in a 7-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has done little to warrant ownership in standard leagues, as this was his first multi-point affair this season. But his stock is trending in the right direction -- he has four goals with 12 shots on net in eight games this month. Ennis has seven goals and 11 points in 31 contests this season.

