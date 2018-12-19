Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Posts first multi-point night
Ennis scored two goals on four shots in a 7-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has done little to warrant ownership in standard leagues, as this was his first multi-point affair this season. But his stock is trending in the right direction -- he has four goals with 12 shots on net in eight games this month. Ennis has seven goals and 11 points in 31 contests this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Needs to move up to prove value•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Plays less than 10 minutes in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Offensive skills emerging•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Notches pair of goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Has chance to play with Matthews•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Eager for fresh start in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...