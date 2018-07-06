Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Reaches one-year pact with Buds

Ennis signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs worth $650,000 on Friday.

The Wild placed Ennis on unconditional waivers last week, so he was free for Toronto's taking. A shifty pivot who's listed at 5-foot-9 and 161 pounds, Ennis has accumulated 258 points (105 goals, 258 assists) in 492 career contests between the Sabres and Wild -- he spent eight years in Buffalo.