Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Removed from IR, still might sit
Ennis (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Canadiens -- per Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock -- Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports. However, there's no guarantee that he plays in this one.
Ennis obviously would need to bump someone from the lineup, and Hornby notes it likely wouldn't be Frederik Gauthier, who has a large family contingent attending to the game to watch him play. Check back around warmups to see whether Ennis will suit up, and if so, it'll be interesting to see who he's tagging in for after a 17-game injury layoff.
