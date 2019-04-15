Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Seems set to play in Game 3
Ennis will likely draw into the Maple Leafs' lineup Monday for Game 3 with Nazem Kadri in limbo, reports TSN.ca.
William Nylander is set to center the third line in Kadri's absence, so one of the Black Aces needs to step in. That's Ennis, at least for this game. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 14 career postseason contests. His ice time will be limited on the fourth line. And against the aggressive Bruins, Ennis will need to prove he can overcome his slight frame and disdain for physical play.
