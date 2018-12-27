Ennis (ankle) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Ennis will require ample time to recover from a broken ankle, which is rather significant given that the winger had been assuming a power-play role with 1:42 of average ice time in that key special teams situation. Look freshly recalled rookie Trevor Moore to be the physical replacement for Ennis, albeit without the man-advantage responsibilities.

