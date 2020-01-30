The Maple Leafs loaned Gaudet to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Gaudet was promoted to serve as an insurance policy in case Auston Matthews (wrist) was unavailable for Monday's matchup with Nashville, but Matthews was ultimately able to go, so the Leafs are no longer in need of the 26-year-old's services up front. He'll return to a prominent role with the Marlies, where he's notched 13 points in 39 games this campaign.