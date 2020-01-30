Maple Leafs' Tyler Gaudet: Loaned to AHL affiliate
The Maple Leafs loaned Gaudet to AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Gaudet was promoted to serve as an insurance policy in case Auston Matthews (wrist) was unavailable for Monday's matchup with Nashville, but Matthews was ultimately able to go, so the Leafs are no longer in need of the 26-year-old's services up front. He'll return to a prominent role with the Marlies, where he's notched 13 points in 39 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.