Hopkins was the 86th overall pick by Toronto in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Hopkins took a significant step forward offensively for OHL Kingston in 2024-25 and still managed just 20 goals and 51 points in 67 regular-season appearances. Generating scoring chances really isn't his game. What Hopkins is known for is his work ethic and competitiveness in all three zones. He's defensively responsible and constantly making correct decisions, both with and without the puck. His speed is somewhere between average to a tick above. Hopkins might develop into a bottom-six option at the NHL level.