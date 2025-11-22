Hopkins scored two goals in OHL Kingston's 3-2 overtime loss to Peterborough on Friday.

Hopkins has impressed in November with four goals and four assists over his last six games. The 18-year-old is up to 10 goals, 20 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances. The Maple Leafs prospect has overcome inconsistency from earlier in the season and is starting to rack up more offense as he settles in during his third junior campaign.