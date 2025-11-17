Hopkins scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kingston's 5-2 win over Sarnia on Sunday.

Hopkins has posted four games of three-plus points this season. That's the good news, but he has just eight goals and nine assists through 20 outings overall, so he hasn't displayed a lot of game-to-game consistency. A third-round pick of the Maple Leafs from 2025, Hopkins will have time to improve his overall play for the Frontenacs, though his defense and effort level will be his top traits as a professional.