Hopkins scored twice on eight shots and added two assists in OHL Kingston's 9-1 win over Peterborough on Friday.

Hopkins' offense isn't a big positive, but he's on track to take another step up in 2025-26. He had 51 points over 67 regular-season games last year before being a third-round pick for the Maple Leafs in June. His big effort Friday has him over a point-per-game early this year with eight points and 27 shots on net through seven contests.