Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Avoids major injury
Barrie's X-rays came back negative, indicating he won't be sidelined long by an ankle injury, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Barrie was hurt blocking a shot in Saturday's contest versus the Oilers. The Maple Leafs next play Tuesday against the Sabres. It's unclear if Barrie will available by then, but he shouldn't be out for much more than a handful of games in the worst-case scenario.
