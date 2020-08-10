Barrie sustained an undisclosed injury in the second period of Sunday's Game 5 against Columbus and will not return.

The defenseman was on the wrong end of a thunderous (and clean) body check by the Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner. Barrie headed to the locker room almost immediately, and it's not yet known how severe the injury might be. If the Leafs are able to come back from a 1-0 deficit in the third period and advance to Round 1 against Tampa, interested parties should check in on Barrie's status in a day or two.