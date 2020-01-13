Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Earns assist Sunday

Barrie produced an assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Consider it a mixed-bag type of game for the blueliner. Barrie has a goal and eight helpers in his last nine outings overall. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 24 points, 118 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 46 games. He's shaken off a cold start to his Maple Leafs career and should be able to get over the 40-point threshold by the end of the campaign.