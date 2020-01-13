Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Earns assist Sunday
Barrie produced an assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Consider it a mixed-bag type of game for the blueliner. Barrie has a goal and eight helpers in his last nine outings overall. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 24 points, 118 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 46 games. He's shaken off a cold start to his Maple Leafs career and should be able to get over the 40-point threshold by the end of the campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Giant leap since coaching change•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Fills stat sheet•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: On track to play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Avoids major injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Won't return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.