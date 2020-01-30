Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Extends point streak to four games
Barrie finished Wednesday's 5-3 win over Dallas with two points.
Barrie began Wednesday's game with an assist on Auston Matthews' opening goal, following it up with a goal of his own midway through the second period that made it 3-1 for the visiting Maple Leafs. The pending free-agent defenseman has points in four straight games, and Barrie has looked like a completely different player since Sheldon Keefe took over head coaching duties from Mike Babcock.
