Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Fills stat sheet

Barrie posted a pair of assists with six shots on net and a plus-3 rating in a 5-3 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.

So much for the ankle injury. Barrie was terrific, tying a season high in shots and points while posting a new best in plus/minus. He has three helpers in the last three games after going six games without a point. Barrie has three goals and 15 points with a minus-8 rating in 35 games this season.