Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Finally starts to show off skills
Barrie dished a goal and assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Colorado.
New coach Sheldon Keefe has unleashed Barrie, putting him with Morgan Rielly at times at even strength and hoisting him up for time of the top power-play unit. Keefe does a lot of line juggling, so it remains to be seen how Barrie's usage will settle down. But suffice to say Barrie's game looks like it's finally arriving in Toronto.
