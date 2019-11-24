Play

Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Finally starts to show off skills

Barrie dished a goal and assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Colorado.

New coach Sheldon Keefe has unleashed Barrie, putting him with Morgan Rielly at times at even strength and hoisting him up for time of the top power-play unit. Keefe does a lot of line juggling, so it remains to be seen how Barrie's usage will settle down. But suffice to say Barrie's game looks like it's finally arriving in Toronto.

