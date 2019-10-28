Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Game frozen over

Barrie has gone 10 games without a point and has just four assists in 13 games in Toronto.

Barrie is clearly off his game, but the reason isn't readily apparent. Yes, coach Mike Babcock is using him in far more defensive-zone start situations than in his past. He's adjusting to a new partner and he's not getting top power-play unit time. But Barrie is talented enough to push through all that and he's still struggling to feed pucks out of his zone. We're not saying there's an injury here, but some kind of adjustment is desperately needed. Given his cold streak, you'd be wise to sit him until he shows signs of warming. This scoreless streak is his longest in five or six years.