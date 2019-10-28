Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Game frozen over
Barrie has gone 10 games without a point and has just four assists in 13 games in Toronto.
Barrie is clearly off his game, but the reason isn't readily apparent. Yes, coach Mike Babcock is using him in far more defensive-zone start situations than in his past. He's adjusting to a new partner and he's not getting top power-play unit time. But Barrie is talented enough to push through all that and he's still struggling to feed pucks out of his zone. We're not saying there's an injury here, but some kind of adjustment is desperately needed. Given his cold streak, you'd be wise to sit him until he shows signs of warming. This scoreless streak is his longest in five or six years.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.