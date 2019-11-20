Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Garners helper in loss
Barrie had an assist, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Barrie's assist came on a Zach Hyman power-play goal. However, the defenseman also had a brutal turnover that led to Tomas Nosek's goal for the Golden Knights, so it wasn't all positive for Barrie. The 28-year-old has assists in consecutive games. For the year, he's at seven helpers and a minus-11 rating in 23 contests, a severe drop-off from his 59-point campaign in 2018-19.
