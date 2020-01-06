Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Giant leap since coaching change

Barrie had his five-game point streak snapped Saturday against the Islanders.

There isn't a player on the Leafs who's benefited more under coach Sheldon Keefe than Barrie, who had a miserable start under Mike Babcock. In 23 games under Babs, Barrie had seven assists. In 20 games with Keefe, he has four goals and 11 helpers. And five of his six power-play points have come since the coaching change. Barrie is poised for a strong second half. He won't come cheap, but he could help carry you to a title.