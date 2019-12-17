Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Good to go
As expected, Barrie (ankle) will play Tuesday against Buffalo, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Barrie suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's win over Edmonton, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 28-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on the Maple Leafs' top pairing and first power-play unit against the Sabres.
