Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Lights lamp for third straight game
Barrie scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.
Arguably nobody has enjoyed the Leafs' coaching change more than Barrie, who's now scored a goal in three straight games under new bench boss Sheldon Keefe -- his first three tallies of the year. The outburst extended his point streak to five games, during which he's recorded seven of his 12 points on the season. Barrie's still seeing power-play time, and if he got dropped during his rough start to his Toronto tenure, it's past time to scoop him back up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Finally starts to show off skills•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Garners helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Game frozen over•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Power-play machine•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Two assists in Leafs debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.