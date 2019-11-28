Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Lights lamp for third straight game

Barrie scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.

Arguably nobody has enjoyed the Leafs' coaching change more than Barrie, who's now scored a goal in three straight games under new bench boss Sheldon Keefe -- his first three tallies of the year. The outburst extended his point streak to five games, during which he's recorded seven of his 12 points on the season. Barrie's still seeing power-play time, and if he got dropped during his rough start to his Toronto tenure, it's past time to scoop him back up.