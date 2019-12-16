Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: On track to play Tuesday

Barrie (ankle) "should be good" to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Barrie will need to make it through Tuesday's morning skate without a setback, but all signs are pointing to the 28-year-old being ready to go. It has been a disappointing season for Barrie thus far, recording 13 points -- three on the power play -- and a minus-11 rating over 24 games.