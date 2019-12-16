Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: On track to play Tuesday
Barrie (ankle) "should be good" to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Barrie will need to make it through Tuesday's morning skate without a setback, but all signs are pointing to the 28-year-old being ready to go. It has been a disappointing season for Barrie thus far, recording 13 points -- three on the power play -- and a minus-11 rating over 24 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Avoids major injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Won't return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Lights lamp for third straight game•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Finally starts to show off skills•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Garners helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.