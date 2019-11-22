Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Opens scoring Thursday

Barrie scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Barrie finally found twine in his 24th game of the campaign, striking for the first tally in the final minute of the first period. The defenseman is on a three-game point streak, and he's gone minus-4 with six hits and six shots on goal in that span. For the year, Barrie has eight points and a minus-10 rating with 61 shots on goal.