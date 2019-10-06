Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie: Power-play machine
Barrie picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Both came on the power play. Barrie is a beast on the power play and the Leafs need to find a way to have both him and Morgan Rielly consistently on the ice together with the man advantage. In the last two seasons, Barrie put up 25 power-play points and averaged 58 points each season. He may deliver more this year surrounded by the powerful Toronto offence.
